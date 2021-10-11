ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Sri Lankan shares end lower; bonds fall after central bank scraps buyback plan

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 0.31% lower at 9,649.26
Reuters 11 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Monday, as losses in heavyweight industrial and financial stocks weighed, while bonds fell after the central bank scrapped a buyback plan.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.31% lower at 9,649.26.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 1% and 3.1%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 2.58 billion rupees ($12.90 million), according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end at record high in third weekly gain as industrials rise

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 115.4 million shares from 177.7 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 149 million rupees, as per exchange data.

Sri Lanka's government bonds suffered their biggest drop in nearly seven weeks after the central bank scrapped a plan to buy back a chunk of the country's debt on the cheap after default fears pounded prices.

As of Sunday, the island-nation has reported 526,383 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 13,331 deaths from COVID-19, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 56.69% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

