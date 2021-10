Overseas Pakistanis' role praised

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that overall remittances in the first quarter of current fiscal year have increased by 12.5 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

In a Tweet on Sunday, he said the total remittances stood at $ 8 billion.

Farrukh Habib said the overseas Pakistanis have sent $ 2.7 billion remittances in the month of September, registering a growth of 16.9 per cent in the same month last year.

