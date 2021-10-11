Condolence

KARACHI: Patron in chief of United Business Group (UBG) S M Muneer, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, President Zubair Tufail and Gulzar Firooz have expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan, Fakhr-e-Pakistan, nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

They were of the opinion that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made Pakistan invincible by making it a nuclear power, which is an invaluable gift to the nation, and the whole nation will always remember his services.

They prayed that may Allah, the Almighty grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

