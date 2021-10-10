ICC announces prize money for T20 World Cup 2021

Winners of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup will take home $1.6 million while the runners-up will receive $800,000, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Similarly, the two losing semi-finalists will be awarded $400,000 each.

The global cricket governing body has allocated an overall sum of $5.6 million for the tournament

“The ICC will also continue to award a bonus amount for every win during the Super 12 stage of the tournament, as was the case during the 2016 edition of the tournament. The victors during all the 30 matches during the Super 12 stage will take home an amount of $40,000 — amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000,” it added.

Teams that fail to make it past the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each - amounting to a total sum of $560,000.

Further, the winners of each of the 12 Round 1 matches (qualifiers round) will be rewarded $40,000, accumulating to $480,000. The four teams which get knocked out during round one will get $40,000 each from an overall prize pool of $160,000.

The teams participating in Round 1 will be Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

The teams that will directly play the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies.

Other important developments

In a separate development, the ICC has also announced that a drinks break of two and a half minutes will take place during the halfway mark of each innings.

The council has said that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in the T20 World Cup for the first time this year, with each team having two reviews per innings.

The ICC has also decided to increase the minimum number of overs for delayed and rain-interrupted matches. For group matches, the team batting second in a rain-hit match would need to bat for at least five overs before the DLS method could be applied to determine the result. However, for the semi-finals and the final, each team will need to bat for a minimum of 10 overs to effect a result.