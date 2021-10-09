PPA observes 'World Egg Day'

LAHORE: The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) observed "World Egg Day" in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday.

On the occasion, various activities, including a seminar, a walk, a documentary on Department of Poultry Production, egg nutrition presentation, egg eating & egg dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among public about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body.

