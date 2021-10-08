ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
GGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.93%)
TELE 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
TRG 160.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.48%)
UNITY 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
WTL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.19%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-0.25%)
BR30 22,273 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,496 Decreased By ▼ -129.47 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,496 Decreased By ▼ -55.91 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Indian shares extend gains as cenbank leaves rates unchanged

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended gains on Friday after the central bank kept key interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation.

At 0438 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,906 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 60,038.29.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex have gained nearly 10% since the central bank's policy meeting in August, scaling record highs on easing concerns about a third wave due to rapid vaccinations.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 6.28% after the decision, while the Indian rupee slipped to 75.15 against the dollar.

"We derive comfort from the fact that the inflation trajectory is turning out to be more favourable than anticipated," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his policy address.

Some analysts had signalled a slim chance of the monetary policy committee delivering a token increase in the reverse repo rate.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Consultancy Services were up 1.42% ahead of its September quarter results. The IT behemoth kick starts the earnings season, which is being closely tracked for signs of recovery for Indian Inc.

