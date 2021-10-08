ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
China stocks rise on strong services data, easing Sino-US tensions

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Friday after a week-long national holiday, helped by encouraging service sector data and easing political tensions with the United States.

The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,918.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,579.96 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 24,636.46 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,690.51.

** Activity in China's services sector returned to growth in September as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Jiangsu receded, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, offering some support to a slowing economy.

** But tourism data during the Golden Week holiday was weak, fueling hopes for more policy easing.

** "Sluggish golden week data bode poorly for retail sales growth in October," Nomura analysts said in a note. "We expect Beijing to ramp up its monetary and fiscal support."

** The consumer staples and the tourism shares jumped more than 4% each.

** The US and China have agreed in principle for their presidents to hold a virtual meeting before year's end after high-level talks meant to improve communication between the two big powers.

** The coal sub-index slumped 5.1%, after China's top coal region has told mines to boost output immediately, the latest attempt by authorities to boost coal supply amid record-high prices and shortages of electricity.

** In Hong Kong, Li Ning Co and WuXi Biologics Inc fell 8.7% and 5.7%, respectively, dragging the Hang Seng Index lower.

** Index heavyweight Alibaba Group jumped 3.3%, lifting the city's benchmark up 61 points.

** The healthcare sub-index, the energy sub-index , the industrial sub-index, and utility sub-index declined more than 2%.

