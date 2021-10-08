Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on 19th

ISLAMABAD: The crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1443 AH, the third month of the Islamic Lunar Year, has been sighted in Pakistan and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on October 19 (Tuesday).

According to details, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened its meeting on Thursday evening to sight Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.

First Rabi-ul-Awwal likely on 8th

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country. The first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal will fall on Friday (tomorrow), October 08.