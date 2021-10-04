First Rabi-ul-Awwal likely on 8th

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is 'good chance' of sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH on the evening of Oct. 07 i.e. 29th of Safar. Thus the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal will likely fall on Friday October 08.

The new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 16:06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Oct. 06, 2021 (Wednesday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is 'good chance' of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1443 AH on the evening of Thursday 07 Oct i.e. on 29th of Safar.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of 07 Oct, according to the climate record.

Thus the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal), is projected to be fall on Tuesday (October 19).

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on October 07 for sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1443 AH.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.