Haroon Shamsi elected President of FBATI

KARACHI: Renowned industrialist Muhammad Haroon Shamsi has elected unopposed President of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry for the period 2021 to 2022. At the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry, Aqeel Zawar has been elected Senior Vice President and Khurram Saeed Khan has been elected Vice President Addressing the AGM, Haroon Shamsi said that he would do his best efforts to serve the industry as per the guidelines of his team as well as senior members of the association.

"Our first priority will be to support the SME sector because the SME sector is the backbone of the economy and plays an important role in improving the economy as well as solving the problem of unemployment", he added.

