Afghanistan: Rashid says govt will take 'active' part in humanitarian activities

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said here on Thursday that situation in Afghanistan is improving and the government will take active part in humanitarian activities there.

"Stability in Afghanistan means stability of Pakistan and we will continue to support Afghanistan without coming under any pressure," Rashid said while talking to media here at Nadra mega centre.

He maintained that coronavirus vaccination was being defamed under a conspiracy. "NCOC had done splendid job vis-à-vis tackling Covid-19 situation without imposing curfew and the world is acknowledging our efforts," he said, adding: "The vaccination process is being defamed due to vested interest."

Rashid also said that efforts were made on political front to get involved 2-Zaman Park in Pandora Papers Leaks but it will fail; however, Prime Minister Imran Khan has already announced to take action against those involved.

He said that the civil armed forces are cooperating with the local administration in extending help to the earthquake victims of Balochistan.

"The Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) is fully participating in the rescue efforts. All resources are being utilized to carry out rescue and relief work in Harnai and adjoining areas. The FC IG is present in Harnai to oversee relief measures," he added.

Answering a question, the minister said that army rendered great sacrifices leaving martyrdom of 86,000 soldiers and injuries to over 100,000. He said that the army stands with democracy and postings and transfers of generals is just a routine matter.

He added that the army is showing restrain and focusing on their job. Those criticising individuals in army are not rendering any service, he added. To another query, he said that India was involved in New Zealand cricket team pull out from the series against Pakistan.

To another question, he foresees political alignment ahead of the general elections. When asked about Nawaz Sharif's statement of reconciliation, Rashid said they have left the train. He added that when Shehbaz Sharif makes any headway, Maryam Nawaz washed away all his efforts of reconciliation.

He maintained that Maryam Nawaz's statements against state institutions are irresponsible adding that she would be responsible if PML-N's politics ends tomorrow. Regarding talks with the TTP, he replied that he had already given his views on this issue.

Regarding the National Accountability Amendment Ordinance 2021, he said that the Ordinance has been promulgated after due consideration. If the opposition wants changes, they are welcome for talks, he added.

Earlier, the minister met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and sought time for inauguration of projects of Waqarun Nisa Unversity and Nallah Lai. During the meeting, both exchanged views on current political situation and matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the CM maintained that the negative politics has failed before the political agenda of public service; the opponents engaged in point scoring have faced defeat at every occasion, he said. The CM maintained that the government has chalked out a district development package of 360 billion rupees to ensure balanced development in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

