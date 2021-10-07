Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted, Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on October 19

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon has been sighted and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi) will fall on October 19 (Tuesday).

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of different zonal committees were also held in all big cities across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that there is a 'good chance' of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the evening of October 7.