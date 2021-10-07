ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted, Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on October 19

BR Web Desk 07 Oct 2021

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon has been sighted and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi) will fall on October 19 (Tuesday).

First Rabi-ul-Awwal likely on 8th

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of different zonal committees were also held in all big cities across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that there is a 'good chance' of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the evening of October 7.

Rabi ul Awwal

Comments

1000 characters

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted, Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on October 19

New Zealand want to reschedule Pakistan tour: Ramiz

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Under pressure Watmore steps down as ECB chairman

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

Read more stories