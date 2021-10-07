ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks up on easing worries over US debt ceiling

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 145.84 points, or 0.72%, at 20,337.5, led by a more than 1% jump in both technology and consumer discretionary stocks
Reuters Updated 07 Oct 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by technology stocks that tracked gains in the Nasdaq, as global sentiment was lifted by hopes that Washington could resolve its debt-ceiling standoff.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 145.84 points, or 0.72%, at 20,337.5, led by a more than 1% jump in both technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

Global equities rose on Thursday as easing oil and gas prices offered relief to runaway inflation fears, while top US Senate Republican backing an extension of the US debt ceiling further lifted sentiment.

"I think a lot of people are still caught off guard by the big positive news out of Washington, a lot of which has been carried over night," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"The big question is how sustainable is it going to be as we still have a really big payroll number tomorrow (Canadian employment figures) and that's going to probably cause some nervousness."

Toronto-listed technology stocks gained 1.6%, eyeing their third session of gains, tracking nearly a 1% rise in US tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index.

Toronto index retreats as energy shares, inflation worries weigh

The Canadian equity index has gained nearly 17% so far this year on hopes of a steady economic recovery, but recently lost steam due to concerns around higher inflation which could derail global economic growth.

The energy group gained 0.2%%, a day after the sub-sector index recorded its worst session in over two-weeks.

Highlights

Lithium Americas Corp and Hudbay Minerals Inc were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were 21 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 33.42 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX composite index Toronto stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks up on easing worries over US debt ceiling

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Under pressure Watmore steps down as ECB chairman

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza named in ICC's umpiring panel for T20 World Cup

Read more stories