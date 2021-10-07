ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.2%)
GGL 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.98%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.02%)
NETSOL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.2%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.05%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.2%)
POWER 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.67%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (3.76%)
UNITY 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.99%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,710 Increased By ▲ 85.51 (1.85%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 656.56 (2.99%)
KSE100 44,869 Increased By ▲ 495.76 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,671 Increased By ▲ 207.9 (1.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in US inventories

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs.

US crude slid 0.43%, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude 2 cents, to $81.06 a barrel.

"Commercial stockpiles of crude rose last week, according to EIA data," ANZ said in a note. "Stockpiles of gasoline also surged raising concerns of weaker demand."

US crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administraion (EIA) said, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories also rose, while distillate inventories were down slightly.

US oil rises to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch

Global oil prices have jumped more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and impact consumer demand. Natural gas and coal prices have also climbed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) said on Monday it would stick to its pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to multi-year highs.

OPEC+'s decision raise to oil output modestly and gradually, despite this year's surge in prices, was partly driven by concern that demand and prices could weaken, sources close to the group told Reuters.

