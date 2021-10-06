ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Oil retreats from multi-year highs after US stock build

  • OPEC+ stick to plan for gradual supply hikes
  • U.S crude, gasoline stocks rise unexpectedly last week -EIA
  • US crude output returns to pre-storm levels – EIA
Reuters Updated 06 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year highs, taking a breather from its torrid gains of late after US crude inventories rose unexpectedly.

The latest surge in the price of crude had been underpinned by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to boost output and comes against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally.

On Monday, OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, chose to stay with a plan to increase output gradually and not boost it further as the United States and other consumer nations have been urging.

"An energy crisis is unfolding with winter in the northern hemisphere still to begin, and sets the stage for even higher oil prices," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

US crude, gasoline stocks rise in most recent week: EIA

Brent crude hit $83.47 a barrel, its highest since October 2018, but by 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT) was down $1.43, or 1.8%, to $81.13.

US crude climbed to $79.78, its highest since November 2014, before retreating to $77.55 with a $1.38 or 1.8% loss on the day.

US crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels last week, against expectations for a modest dip of 418,000 barrels, the US Energy Department said.

Notably, US production increased to 11.3 million barrels per day, recovering from storm-related shut-ins more than a month ago to rebound near pandemic-level highs but still far from the 13-million bpd record set in 2019.

With shale companies constraining drilling to concentrate on investor returns, US output has not been able to offset OPEC's efforts to restrict exports.

US natural gas drops over 7% as output rises, extreme volatility continues

"We have largely recovered from Hurricane Ida in crude production. As OPEC+ remains diligent in the way they're managing the oil market that might leave the door open for US crude producers," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

The price of global benchmark Brent has surged more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressure that could slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Natural gas has surged to a record peak in Europe and coal prices from major exporters have also hit all-time highs.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said both crude contracts looked overbought based on a widely followed technical indicator, the relative strength index.

"That may signal some daily pullbacks this week but does not change the underlying bullish case for oil," he said.

