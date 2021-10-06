ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
US crude, gasoline stocks rise in most recent week: EIA

  • Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA says
Reuters 06 Oct 2021

US crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 1 to 420.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 418,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 329,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.5 percentage points, in the week.

US crude, fuel stockpiles rise as production returns: EIA

US gasoline stocks rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week to 225.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 279,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.4 million barrels in the week to 129.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose by 1.4 million barrels per day, EIA said.

