Disgruntled BAP lawmakers to file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers have decided to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The decision comes as a 24-hour ultimatum, given to the chief minister by his own party’s lawmakers ended today.

The ruling party's disgruntled lawmakers have said that they would wait 24 hours before submitting their resignations.

Jam meets disgruntled MPAs with a view to foiling no-trust move

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Balochistan met with disgruntled lawmakers in a bid to foil the no-confidence motion against him.

The chief minister visited the residences of Abdul Rehman Khetran and Bushra Rind and assured them that their reservations will be addressed.

However, the lawmakers sought time to discuss the matter with their colleagues.

Meanwhile, opposition MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly have already submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

A no-confidence motion against the chief minister was submitted to the Secretary Balochistan Assembly with the signatures of 16 members of the opposition.