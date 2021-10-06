ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Qatar flies Afghan cricket team to Doha for training

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Afghanistan's men's national cricket team are among more than 300 passengers on board a chartered civilian flight that departed Kabul for Doha on Wednesday, a Qatari official said.

Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Alkhater wrote on Twitter the team travelled at the request of the Taliban government so they could take part in a training camp ahead of an "upcoming championship". The team is due this month to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

'Don't isolate us': Afghanistan Cricket Board pleads after Australia warning

Alkhater said there were also citizens from Japan, Belgium, Ireland, Britain, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Sweden and Canada on board, among other countries, and Afghan journalists.

It was the sixth chartered Qatari flight out of Kabul - and carried the most passengers - since US forces withdrew in August.

First Afghan cricket team in Taliban era arrives in Bangladesh

A video posted on Twitter by Alkhater showed a Qatar Airways plane taking off from Kabul airport. Qatar, a close US ally, is a key interlocutor between the West and the Taliban.

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

