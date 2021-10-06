ANL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.29%)
FCCL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.2%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FNEL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
GGGL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.48%)
GGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.01%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.18%)
KAPCO 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.11%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.95%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.87%)
PIBTL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.19%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.38%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.83%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.52%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,629 Decreased By ▼ -53.98 (-1.15%)
BR30 21,986 Decreased By ▼ -381.78 (-1.71%)
KSE100 44,344 Decreased By ▼ -322.25 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -85.7 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
We're one millimetre from a corporate tax deal, France's Le Maire says

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

LONDON: The world is one millimetre away from a deal on global corporate taxes and an agreement could be signed in Washington next week or at the G20, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

An updated draft of a global corporate tax overhaul has dropped "at least" from a proposed minimum rate of "at least 15%", possibly clearing a major hurdle for Ireland as negotiations enter a final stretch, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

"I'm fully determined to pave the way for a consensus because we are one millimetre away from a global agreement on a new international taxation system for the 21st century, and we should not lose the opportunity to build this new taxation system," Le Maire told CNBC.

"We could either next week during the Washington meetings, or at the G20 meeting in Rome at the end of October, sign the final agreement under the international taxation system."

Le Maire said that some states were asking for a 10 year implementation period, and "why not?", adding there would need to be compromise.

"The key point is to have an agreement being adopted, no later than the end of this month, on the new international taxation system," he said.

"I can wait some more days. I'm not saying some more weeks, or some more months, but I'm ready to wait some more days, so that we can find a compromise with all the member states of the OECD."

