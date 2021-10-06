ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
FCCL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.85%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
TELE 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.63%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.84%)
UNITY 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.82%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.14%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -21.05 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,157 Decreased By ▼ -210.56 (-0.94%)
KSE100 44,527 Decreased By ▼ -139.51 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,535 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air Link announces wholly-owned subsidiary for mobile device manufacturing

  • Subsidiary would take on additional mobile device manufacturing of certain selected brand(s)
Ali Ahmed Updated 06 Oct 2021

Newly-listed smartphone assembler and distributor Air Link Communication Limited announced that it will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary 'Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited that would manufacture mobile devices of ‘selected brands.’

Air Link Communication Limited, in its filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, informed that its "board of directors has decided to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication Limited in the name and style, 'Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited".

The company added that it would be making an investment of Rs500 million at Rs10 per share for the purpose.

“The primary objective of this wholly-owned subsidiary would be to take on additional mobile device manufacturing of certain selected brand(s),” read the statement.

“The authorized share capital of the company be and is hereby increased from Rs4,000,000,000 divided into 400,000,000 shares of Rs10 each to Rs6,000,000,000 divided into 600,000,000 shares of Rs10 each ranking pari passu in every respect with the existing ordinary shares of the Company,” it added.

Back in August, Air Link launched its Initial Public Offer (IPO) that was oversubscribed by 1.6 times.

Book-building resulted in a strike price of Rs71.5 at the end of the two-day process.

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

The company is one of the largest mobile phone distributors of Pakistan with a market share of around 20% within imported mobile phones, said Ismail Iqbal Securities at the time of the IPO.

The company also started to manufacture mobile phones locally in Pakistan since April with a monthly capacity of 400,000 units per month, which is expected to reach up to 550,000 units per month by FY23.

Pakistan’s smartphone market has witnessed a surge of international players in recent months, as the country’s young population has become an attractive market for mobile phone manufacturers.

Pakistan becomes exporter of 4G smartphones: Dawood

Recently, Chinese company vivo opened its new smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan, with fellow competitors such as Xiaomi and Realme already in line to open up their local manufacturing sites within the next few months.

Pakistan’s local mobile phone production surpasses imports: PTA

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Limited, also entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., FZE (Samsung) for the production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan.

Pakistan company smartphone PSX Airlink Air Link Communication Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Air Link announces wholly-owned subsidiary for mobile device manufacturing

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Prices of POL products likely to increase

Read more stories