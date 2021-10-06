Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (October 5, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 05.10.2021 VALUE 05.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1169% PA 0.6331% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0930% PA 0.6570% PA For 12 months -0.0151% PA 0.8599% PA For 2 Years -0.0151% PA 1.3599% PA For 3 Years -0.0151% PA 1.6099% PA For 4 years -0.0151% PA 1.8599% PA For 5 years -0.0151% PA 1.9849% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 05.10.2021 VALUE 05.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0855% PA 0.6645% PA For 12 Months 0.1196% PA 0.9946% PA For 2 Years 0.1196% PA 1.4946% PA For 3 Years 0.1196% PA 1.7446% PA For 4 years 0.1196% PA 1.9946% PA For 5 years 0.1196% PA 2.1196% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 05.10.2021 VALUE 05.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3146% PA 1.0646% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 05.10.2021 VALUE 05.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1698% PA 0.5802% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2075% PA 0.5425% PA For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA ========================================================

