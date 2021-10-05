ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

BRecorder.com 05 Oct 2021

Pakistan's rupee remained stable on Tuesday for the first time in several days, closing at 170.8 at the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 170.8 against the USD, the same level as on Monday.

The rupee currently sits at its all-time low against the US dollar as high imports and a widening current account deficit take toll on the currency. The volatile situation in Afghanistan has only added to pressure on the Pakistani rupee.

According to data released by the PBS on Monday, Pakistan's trade deficit widened by 100.6% to $11.7 billion during the first quarter (July-September) of the ongoing fiscal year compared with $5.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. Imports stood at $18.631 billion during July-September, a 65% increase year-on-year.

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

“The widening of the trade gap to $11.6bn in the first quarter is disturbing,” Asad Rizvi, Ex-Treasury Head-Chase Manhattan Bank, tweeted on Tuesday.

He said that if oil prices continue to increase it could challenge the government’s ambitious spending plan. “It has less than 20 months to deliver,” he said, adding that with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) closely watching developments, managing the deficit and inflation will not be easy.

On the other hand, the central bank continued to introduce measures to arrest the rupee decline. On Monday, the SBP reduced the retention period of export proceeds with Authorised Dealers upon realisation from five to three working days.

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Officials believe the measure will help to increase the dollar flow in the inter-bank market and help stabilise the exchange rate.

Dollar Rupee USD PKR currency exchange pkr rates PKRVSUSD

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

Q1 trade deficit widens 100.6pc

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pakistan owes peace, stability to the selfless devotion of army officers: COAS

Some girls return to high school in Afghan province

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

Read more stories