China reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases vs 27 day earlier

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China reported on Tuesday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 4, compared with 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

All of the new infections were imported with no new locally transmitted infections, the health authority said. That compares with one local case a day earlier in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, unchanged from 15 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Oct. 4, mainland China had recorded 96,284 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

