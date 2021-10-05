Copper eases on firm dollar in subdued trade on China holiday

Copper prices fell on Tuesday in London on a firmer dollar, but trade was tepid as markets in top consumer China were closed for a public holiday and ahead of key US jobs data this weekend.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.2% to $9,235 a tonne by 0325 GMT, while aluminium was almost unchanged at $2,915 a tonne, nickel rose 0.4% to $18,000 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.6% to $3,034 a tonne.
The dollar index rose, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Financial markets are also awaiting US payrolls data at the end of the week for cues on the timing of a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus and the start of interest rate hikes.
China is on holiday from Oct. 1-7.
Fundamentals
Chile's top miners saw their production of copper fall in August, Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday, impacted in part by a strike at a mine owned by state miner Codelco.
Global copper smelting activity rebounded in September as higher treatment charges spurred many smelters to increase output, data from satellite surveillance showed on Monday.
