ANL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.13%)
NETSOL 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.47%)
TRG 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -9.8 (-0.21%)
BR30 22,841 Decreased By ▼ -115.65 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,925 Decreased By ▼ -119.82 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,640 Decreased By ▼ -44.13 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Copper eases on firm dollar in subdued trade on China holiday

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Copper prices fell on Tuesday in London on a firmer dollar, but trade was tepid as markets in top consumer China were closed for a public holiday and ahead of key US jobs data this weekend.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.2% to $9,235 a tonne by 0325 GMT, while aluminium was almost unchanged at $2,915 a tonne, nickel rose 0.4% to $18,000 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.6% to $3,034 a tonne.

The dollar index rose, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Financial markets are also awaiting US payrolls data at the end of the week for cues on the timing of a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus and the start of interest rate hikes.

China is on holiday from Oct. 1-7.

Fundamentals

  • Chile's top miners saw their production of copper fall in August, Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday, impacted in part by a strike at a mine owned by state miner Codelco.

  • Global copper smelting activity rebounded in September as higher treatment charges spurred many smelters to increase output, data from satellite surveillance showed on Monday.

Copper London Metal Exchange dollar index ZINC

