'NG has transformed FCCI into informal business university'

FAISALABAD: National Group has (NG) has transformed the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) into an informal Business University that is successfully resolving the issues of the Business Community and Faisalabad city on fast track basis, said Mian Muhammad Idrees Chairman National Group.

Addressing a reception dinner hosted by Shahid Nadeem Chief Executive Zara Chemicals in honor of newly elected President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh, he said that Faisalabad is full of competent and highly specialized business entrepreneurs.

He said that with the direct involvement of Lions Club International have further harnessed the professional skills of the "would be business leaders" by providing them guidance to develop their own teams of dedicated workers, explicitly plead the issues of Business Community at the highest forums and resolve the same through concerted efforts. He said that every year a new leadership emerges and tries its optimum best to deliver.

He said that he himself started his career from the Lions Club. Then he became president of the FCCI and later elevated to head the FPCCI. "This training helped him to successfully project Pakistan as the president of the D-8 which comprises 20 different countries", he said and added that it was yet another honor for him to become international director of the Lions Club. "Now, I want to harness the skills of our youth so that they could serve the nation and country with a renewed commitment and zeal", he said and added that this city has given us an opportunity to build industrial empires and earn respect. However, now it is time to pay back to the city.

He said that during the last 24 years this chamber has played a key role to facilitate the Business Community in addition to contributing its role in the overall uplift of Faisalabad city. He said that he will welcome every interested and capable person to join FCCI and serve it for the betterment of the business community and city.

Earlier, newly elected president Atif Munir Sheikh said that he has been picked to serve the business community. "It is a very sacred task and he is fully exploiting the potential of his wingers and executive committee to supplement his efforts to work in unison for the betterment of the business community and this metropolis. He said that the first executive committee meeting was held in which we shared informally our vision to resolve the immediate issues and hopefully this team will deliver at a much faster pace.

He said that he will develop close liaison with the government to resolve the core issues. He was optimistic that due to his performance National Group will emerge stronger and effective during the next election. He also appreciated the efforts of the retiring president and said that projects initiated by him would be completed in addition to starting new and innovative projects.

Retiring President Engineer Ihtesham Javed said that former president Shabbir Chawla had conceived the idea of Faisalabad Expo Center. He worked on it and hopefully Atif Munir will be able to start its construction work. During the tenure of Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, international flights were started from Faisalabad. Now a proposal is under consideration for the construction of an independent civilian International Airport. He hoped that Atif Munir would also play his role to materialize this ambitious project. Mugheez Khokhar President Faisalabad Dyes and Chemical Merchants Association appreciated the services of Atif Munir and hoped that now he will serve the business community and Faisalabad from a larger perspective.

Later, Doctor Faraz Saeed Qureshi and Shahid Nadeem CEO Zara Chemicals offered vote of thanks.

Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmed, former Presidents Sheikh Muhammad Saeed, Rana Sikandar Azam, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Ayub Sabir, Rizwan Ashraf and Zia Alamdar were also participated in this reception dinner.-PR

