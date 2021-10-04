Sri Lankan shares end at record highs as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed at record highs on Monday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.06% higher at 9,542.33. Last week, the index rose 5.62% to register its second straight weekly gain.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and Royal Ceramics Lanka were among the top performers on the index, gaining 18.4% and 4.8%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares snap seven-day winning run as financials drag

The equity market's turnover was about 3.62 billion rupees ($18.19 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 228 million shares from 520 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 60.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.