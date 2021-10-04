Australian shares rise on financial, energy stock boost

Australian shares jumped on Monday after four consecutive weekly falls, as financials tracked Wall Street higher and energy stocks jumped on strong underlying commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to 7,262.7 by 0050 GMT.

Wall Street stocks surged to a higher close on Friday, entering the final quarter of 2021 in a buying mood boosted by positive economic data, progress in the battle against COVID-19, and Washington developments on the potential passage of an infrastructure bill.

In Australia, financial stocks surged 2.4% and were headed for their best session in 3-1/2-months, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, up 3%, and Credit Corp Group Ltd, up 2.3%.

Australia shares poised to fall at open, NZ down

Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced a successful completion of its A$6 billion ($4.37 billion) off-market share buy-back of ordinary shares.

Energy stocks gained 2.1% to hit their highest in nearly seven months, after oil prices settled near three-year highs last week on expectations OPEC ministers will maintain a steady pace in raising supply.

Beach Energy Ltd and Whitehaven Coal Ltd were the top performers on the sub-index, up 3.5% and 2.7% respectively.

Gold stocks rose 1.5% to their highest since Sept. 24, led by Red 5 Ltd, up 7.1%, followed by Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd, gaining 6.3?%.

Gold prices inched higher on Friday as a weaker dollar and worries about rising inflation and risks to growth countered bets for looming interest rate hikes.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 13,327.9.

Skycity Entertainment Group said it would close its Hamilton casino and entertainment facilities on Oct. 3 as New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 for five days.