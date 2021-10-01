ANL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG 160.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Australia shares poised to fall at open, NZ down

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

Australian shares are set to open sharply lower on Friday, taking cues from a Wall Street sell-off, with local copper miners likely weighing as prices of the metal declined further.

The local share price index futures fell 1.6%, a 153.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.88% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 13,193.74 points in early trade.

Australian shares

