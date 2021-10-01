Australia shares poised to fall at open, NZ down

ANL
20.45
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC
14.30
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL
21.60
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP
8.15
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO
8.25
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL
17.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL
22.80
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL
15.40
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL
7.70
Increased By
▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL
17.25
Increased By
▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL
35.75
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL
6.05
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL
19.40
Increased By
▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO
35.49
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL
3.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL
2.50
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF
35.18
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL
124.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE
4.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL
28.25
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL
8.95
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER
6.97
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL
17.15
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC
9.30
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK
1.53
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP
47.79
Increased By
▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE
18.04
Increased By
▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG
160.30
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY
31.20
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL
2.79
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
