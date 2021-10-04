ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
PM has raised money-laundering issue on int'l forums: Faisal

NNI 04 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that money laundering from poor countries to rich countries is a major cause of inequality in the world while Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively raised this issue on various international forums including the United Nations (UN).

In a statement on twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that according to media reports, after the Panama Papers, ICIJ is going to release Pandora Papers, adding from poor countries to rich countries, money laundering is a major cause of inequality in the world.

Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised this issue on various international forums, including the United Nations. One trillion dollars is sent annually from developing countries to rich countries.

He further said that Imran Khan came into politics against injustice, corruption and money laundering, eradication of corruption and money laundering will help in eliminating poverty.

