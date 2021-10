FFC delegate visits Haldor Topsoe

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) delegate, Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporates Affairs and Shares, visited Haldor Topsoe, Denmark on their invitation and met Ms Loise Jessen, Senior Legal Counsel and Neils Brian, Head of Corporate Finance.

The agenda of meeting included the discussion on dematerialization of Topsoe’s shares as directed by SECP; opening of Investor’s Account in CDC as pre-requisite for dematerialization, appointment of custodian foreign bank for Topsoe’s portfolio management and electronic dividend disbursement. Moreover, various issues pertaining to Code of Corporate Governance Regulations and Companies Act 2017 were also deliberated. Imran Rizvi also presented FFC shields to Haldor Topsoe’s dignitaries.—PR

