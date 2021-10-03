ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
PM talks to Tajik President on Afghanistan

APP 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on Saturday and exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

The Prime Minister thanked President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on 16-17 September 2021.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of national reconciliation in this context.

The Prime Minister underscored the urgent imperative to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. He emphasized the important role of international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent economic meltdown and to alleviate the sufferings of common people. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

