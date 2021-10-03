Markets
Automart: car prices in Karachi
03 Oct 2021
KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (October 2, 2021).
===========================================================================
Prices
Product Description Fully
Standard A/C Loaded
Model Model Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX 1,113,000/- -
Alto VXR 1,335,000/- -
Alto VXL 1,521,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR 1,530,000/- -
WagonR VXL 1,610,000/- -
WagonR AGS 1,760,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR 1,655,000/- -
Cultus VXL 1,830,000/- -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift 1,975,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation 1,972,000/- -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation 2,148,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT 4,490,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6 6,346,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II 1,049,000/- -
Cargo Van Euro II 1,075,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II 1,034,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior) 3,869,000/- -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior) 3,889,000/- -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6 3,249,000/- -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8 3,579,000/- -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6 3,109,000/- -
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 2,669,000/- -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 2,519,000/- -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 2,899,000/- -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 2,719,000/- -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 2,589,000/- -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 2,409,000/- -
Fortuner 2.7 G 7,649,000/- -
Fortuner 2.7 V 8,899,000/- -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,269,000/- -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless 3,569,000/- -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard 3,819,000/- -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8 5,169,000/- -
Hilux E 2.8 5,859,000/- -
Hilux REVO G 2.8 6,429,000/- -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8 6,779,000/- -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8 7,379,000/- -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Honda City 1.2L CVT 2,799,000/- -
Honda City 1.2L M/T 2,599,000/- -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT 3,174,000/- -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T 3,019,000/- -
Honda City 1.5L CVT 2,899,000/- -
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo 4,564,000/- -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,614,000/- -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT 3,864,000/- -
Accord 1.5L VTEC?Turbo 11,999,000/- -
BR-V i-VTEC S 3,374,000/- -
CR-V 2.0 CVT 10,700,000/- -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================
