Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

  • "Unfortunately Zlatan is not far enough along in his rehabilitation that he can join us in the upcoming gathering. Sad for us, and sad also for Zlatan of course," Sweden coach says
Reuters 02 Oct 2021

STOCKHOLM: AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Sweden's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Kosovo and Greece and will be replaced by Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish football association (SvFF) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, suffered a knee injury while playing for Milan against Juventus in May that caused him to miss Euro 2020, and he has only made one Serie A appearance so far this season.

"Unfortunately Zlatan is not far enough along in his rehabilitation that he can join us in the upcoming gathering. Sad for us, and sad also for Zlatan of course," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

Rebic emerging from Zlatan's shadow as Atletico await

Sweden's all-time top scorer will be replaced by the 23-year-old Gyokeres, who has scored nine times in 11 games for Coventry City in England's second-tier Championship.

Sweden are currently second in Group B on nine points after four games, four behind leaders Spain, who have played six game, and three ahead of Greece.

