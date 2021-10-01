ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Canadian dollar heads for weekly decline as GDP dips

  • Loonie trades in range of 1.2652 to 1.2738
  • Currency heads for weekly decline of 0.2%
  • Price of US oil falls 0.8%
  • Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve
Reuters Updated 01 Oct 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar hardly moved against its US counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed the economy shrinking in July, leaving the currency on track to edge lower for the week as the greenback broadly climbed.

Canada's economy contracted 0.1% in July, weighed by a decline in the goods-producing sector, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed GDP increasing 0.7% in August.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns.

US crude prices fell 0.8% to $74.44 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.2675 per greenback, or 78.90 US cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2652 to 1.2738.

For the week, the loonie was down 0.2%. It weakened 0.5% in September, its fourth straight monthly decline.

Canadian dollar loses ground to high-flying greenback

The US dollar headed for its best week since June as investors expected a hawkish-sounding Federal Reserve to lift US interest rates sooner than some major peers.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve as trading resumed following Thursday's public holiday.

The 10-year eased 5 basis points to 1.458%, tracking the move lower in US Treasury yields. On Tuesday, it touched its highest in nearly four months at 1.526%.

Canadian Dollar Canada's economy Canada's GDP Canadian forex market

