ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
ASL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.48%)
FFBL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.02%)
GGL 36.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.27%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.66%)
KAPCO 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.07%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
PAEL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.43%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 160.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.57%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 98.31 (2.14%)
BR30 22,606 Increased By ▲ 573.78 (2.6%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 642.36 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,603 Increased By ▲ 234.87 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021
Sports

Ashes will go ahead 'with or without Joe Root': Paine

AFP 01 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday that the Ashes will go ahead with or without Joe Root after the England skipper refused to commit until there was more clarity around coronavirus quarantine rules.

Cricket Australia is negotiating with Canberra and their English counterparts over what type of biosecurity bubble players may have to endure Down Under and whether their families can come.

Root, who has two young children, said this week he was "desperate" to play the five-Test series, but added: "I feel it's so hard to make a definite decision until you know."

England vice-captain Jos Buttler is also reticent, insisting he will not be on the plane if his family are unable to join him due to tough Australian border restrictions.

Paine, who is recovering from neck surgery, said he was certain that the series -- which is due to start in Brisbane -- will happen no matter what.

I'll be ready for Ashes series, says Australia captain Paine

"Well, the Ashes are going ahead -- the first Test is on December 8 whether Joe's here or not," he told SEN sports radio, where he has a regular weekly segment.

"They all want to come, there's no doubt about it," he added, suggesting some of the comments from England players were posturing.

"They're trying to get themselves the best possible conditions they can, but at the end of the day, we all are.

"It will be worked out above us and then they'll make a decision whether or not they'll get on that plane," he added.

"There will be a squad of England players coming here for the first Test on December 8th."

The tour is scheduled to head to Adelaide after Brisbane, then Melbourne and Sydney, before concluding in Perth.

But the Perth fixture is under a cloud, given Western Australia requires inter-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, a scenario that appears unlikely to change in the near term.

Paine has been pressing for the game to be shifted to Hobart in Tasmania, his home state, although holding back-to-back Tests in Sydney appears a more likely option.

England great Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter this week to hit out at Australia's "ridiculous quarantine rules", saying there was no way he would tour under such conditions.

Paine jokingly called Pietersen "an expert on everything".

"I think it's been beat up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media whenever they can," he added.

England Canberra Cricket Australia Tim Paine Jos Buttler

