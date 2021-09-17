ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
I'll be ready for Ashes series, says Australia captain Paine

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine is confident he will be ready for the start of the Ashes series against England in December following surgery to fix a bulging disc in his neck.

The 36-year-old had been suffering from severe pain down his left side caused by a pinched nerve and, on the advice of surgeons, underwent the procedure on Tuesday.

Paine said he hopes to return to full training by the end of October after a six-week recuperation period.

"The precedent has been set, guys have got back from it reasonably quickly," he told SEN radio.

"We've been talking to all those players, their physios, their surgeons to track their rehab plans and get me back as quick as we can.

"I'm pretty confident outside of that six weeks I'll be ready to go within a week. That gives me plenty of time (for the Ashes).

"I won't be as fit or as strong as I'd like to be. If I am moving freely, I'll give a good fist of it."

The first test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane is scheduled to start on Dec. 8 and will be followed by four further matches in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Australia optimistic on crowds, schedule for Ashes series

"I'm pretty happy with the decision," said Paine. "After the surgeon had a look in there, he said it was a good decision to get it done."

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who took over as captain following Steve Smith's sacking in the wake of the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, said he had the operation in a bid to prolong his career beyond his Test playing days.

"I want to keep playing for Tasmania after my international career," he said.

"To have it fixed and out of the way was the correct decision long term."

australia England Tim Paine Ashes series

