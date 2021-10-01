ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
Steps taken to increase capacity of ‘IRIS’ system

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 01 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken some measures to increase the capacity of the “IRIS” system to receive maximum number of returns (per hour basis) by the extended period of October 15, 2021.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has increased per hour capacity of the IRIS system to receive income tax returns.

The per hour capacity of the FBR system to receive returns was low, which has been considerably increased.

Now, the taxpayers can easily file returns without any delay or error in the system.

The FBR has issued circular number 8 of 2021 here on Thursday to extend the date for filing of income tax returns for tax year 2021 for 15 days’ period (up to October 15) due to serious technical problems in the online return filing system (IRIS).

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Moreover, the FBR has placed extra IT machines and used more bandwidth to increase load of return filing but due to heavy load, the system was slow for several hours on Thursday.

So far, the FBR has received 1.8 million income tax returns, they added.

Tax practitioners informed that the FBR’s income tax return filing system choked Thursday and was not accepting returns. The return filers were unable to log-in to the FBR IRIS system for filing their income tax returns.

The system was not working and unable to start process of return filing due to a system crash.

The problem started in the morning and the system failed to respond to the applications of return filing, they added.

