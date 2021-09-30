ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Sri Lankan shares post best quarterly show in 11 years

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 0.28% higher at 9,459.94 points. The index rose 20.7% for the quarter and 5.14% for the month
Reuters 30 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares recorded their best quarter since September 2010, with the main index closing at a record high on Thursday, as massive liquidity due to the low interest-rate environment and strong retail participation boosted stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.28% higher at 9,459.94 points. The index rose 20.7% for the quarter and 5.14% for the month.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and John Keells Holdings were the top boosts to the index, rising 2.6% and 3.75%, respectively.

Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 0.4% month-on-month in September, after 0.3% rise in August, according to the country's statistics department.

Sri Lankan shares close at all-time high on consumer stocks boost

The equity market's turnover was about 6.94 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 284.5 million shares from 238.4 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 577.2 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island nation reported 941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 516,465.

It reported 61 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12,847, health bureau data showed.

About 53.67% of the country's entire population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupee CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan GDP

