Lahore becomes epicentre of dengue virus

LAHORE: Out of 17800 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported 20 more fatalities and 698 fresh infections taking the provincial tally of death toll to 12,592 and coronavirus cases to 430,354.

With the recovery of 1157 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached 399,609. On the other hand, 2,970 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1167189 showing the recovery rate of 93.9 percent.

Out of 20 deaths reported across Punjab, six were reported in Lahore, three in Gujranwala, two each in Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Sargodha and TT Singh and one in Rawalpindi taking the death toll in these districts to 4955, 581, 1251, 370, 105, 342, 129 and 1996, respectively.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 216728 cases and 4955 deaths, Rawalpindi 37822 cases and 1996 deaths, Faisalabad 25680 cases and 1251 deaths, Multan 21761 cases and 894 deaths, Sahiwal 4249 cases and 105 deaths, Gujranwala 10124 cases and 581 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2988 cases and 370 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7962 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10731 cases and 342 deaths, Sheikhupura 4786 cases and 157 deaths, TT Singh 4247 cases 129 deaths, Bahawalpur 9952 cases and 267 deaths, DG Khan 5018 cases and 193 deaths and Sialkot reported 8637 cases and 247 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that Lahore has become the epicentre of the dengue virus and a nuisance for the health authorities.

Every day, 100 cases of dengue are being reported in Lahore, she said and advised the people not to have any stagnant water in their homes and use mosquito nets and repellent (lotion) to combat mosquitoes.

Sources claimed that the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has decided to convert the Expo field hospital into dengue patients’ hospital, if dengue goes out of control.

On the other hand, Health Education Programme of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), under the patronage of Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif in the Department of Orthopedics, a mini Fellowship Programme has been formally launched.

This unique programme is to be attended by MS/FCPS Orthopedic doctors from all over the country, who are being imparted modern medical education by senior doctors through technical and educational sessions. Addressing on the occasion, Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar urged the young doctors to take full advantage of this programme and come forward to specialize in their professional knowledge and research work so that medical research in the treatment of patients in developed countries could be benefited.

He said the programme would provide practical insights into plasticity, arthroscopy, knee pain, trauma, sports injuries and orthopaedics so that young doctors can be successful in their professional lives and be acquainted with the innovations that are emerging in the medical field, globally.

Talking to media, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that research and development programmes are very important in the professional life of doctors and through these training programmes doctors can further improve their skills and keep their knowledge up-to-date. He said that such programmes should be conducted from time to time in every medical institution so that ample training opportunities could be provided to the young doctors on a large scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021