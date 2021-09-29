ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Raw sugar prices ease, focus on October expiry

  • December New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,570 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee fell 1% to $1.9660 per lb
  • October raw sugar, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.05% to 18.97 cents per lb
Reuters 29 Sep 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday with the market's focus on the expiry of the October contract later this week while arabica coffee prices also fell after touching a two-month high in early trade.

Sugar

October raw sugar, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.05% to 18.97 cents per lb by 1210 GMT.

Dealers said a small delivery is expected with the open interest falling sharply this week.

"A delivery of that (modest) scale suggests the market is not suffering any broad indigestion in the prompt market," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said noting the front month's discount had narrowed after peaking at more than one cent earlier this week.

December white sugar fell 0.6% to $506.70 a tonne.

The lowest price offered in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan's state trading agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), which closed on Wednesday, was believed to be $692.00 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

Raw sugar recovers after hitting near two-month low

Coffee

December arabica coffee fell 1% to $1.9660 per lb after hitting a two-month high of $1.9945 in early trade.

Dealers noted some forecasts indicated wetter weather in Brazil, where rain is urgently needed to ensure flowering of next year's crop.

"The weather market has continued to keep coffee prices supported this month but may be showing the early signs of a shift (towards wetter weather)," Rabobank said in a report.

November robusta coffee was down 1.2% at $2,135 a tonne.

Vietnam's coffee exports in the first nine months of this year are expected to show a 4.2% drop from a year earlier to 1.2 million tonnes, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Cocoa

December New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,570 a tonne.

December London cocoa was 1.1% higher at 1,814 pounds a tonne

