ANL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.02%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.33%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-7.62%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -97.05 (-2.05%)
BR30 22,222 Decreased By ▼ -748.72 (-3.26%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -798.05 (-1.76%)
KSE30 17,500 Decreased By ▼ -337.02 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: CNN said it is preventing Australians from accessing its Facebook Inc pages after a court ruled that publishers can be liable for defamation in public comment sections and the social media firm refused to help it disable comments in the country.

The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organisation to pull its Facebook presence in Australia since the country's High Court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories - even if the stories themselves were not defamatory.

CNN does not feature prominently in Australian media consumption, but the decision could have reverberations across the industry if other outlets follow suit. A host of global mastheads have boosted their Australian operations in recent years after identifying the country as a growth market.

"This is the first domino to fall," said Michael Bradley, managing partner of Marque Lawyers, which works on defamation cases.

TikTok hits 1 billion monthly active users globally

"Others will follow for sure ... mainly media entities who feel they can happily live without the Australian Facebook audience."

CNN said that Facebook declined a request to help it and other publishers disable public comments in the country following the ruling, which was made during the course of an ongoing defamation lawsuit.

CNN's main Facebook page showed an error message when accessed from Australia on Wednesday.

"We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users," a CNN spokeswoman said in a statement.

A Facebook spokesperson said recent court decisions had shown the need for reform in Australian defamation law and the company looked forward to "greater clarity and certainty in this area".

"While it's not our place to provide legal guidance to CNN, we have provided them with the latest information on tools we make available to help publishers manage comments," the spokesperson said.

Facebook says it has several features available for publishers and other users to restrict who can comment on posts. It and CNN did not give details of the discussions that led to CNN's decision.

Social media is a central channel for distributing content in Australia, with about two-thirds of the country's 25 million population on Facebook, according to industry figures. About a third of the country's population used Facebook to source news in 2021, a University of Canberra report said.

But that has coincided with an explosion in defamation lawsuits, prompting reviews by several state and federal governments to determine if existing laws are appropriate for the internet age.

Facebook to target harmful coordination by real accounts using playbook against fake networks

"The fact that a foreign outlet like CNN are pulling out shows the degree of concern that Australia's laws have not kept up with the pace of technological change," said Matt Collins, a prominent defamation lawyer.

CNN would have no equivalent exposure in the United States and relatively little exposure in Britain or other English-speaking countries like New Zealand, he added.

"Australia is among Western democracies an outlier, in relation to the circumstances in which media organisations and any user of social media can be liable for content they didn't they themselves write or approve of."

