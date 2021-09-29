ANL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.33%)
West Indies giant Pollard celebrates 300 T20 scalps

  • Pollard took two key wickets and hit an unbeaten 15 off seven balls as Mumbai beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday to revive their title defence
AFP 29 Sep 2021

DUBAI: West Indies giant Kieron Pollard says getting to 300 wickets in Twenty20 cricket will remain special after he got Indian Premier League champions back to winning ways.

Pollard took two key wickets and hit an unbeaten 15 off seven balls as Mumbai beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday to revive their title defence.

The 1.96 metre (6ft 5ins) all-rounder became the first player in history to achieve 300 wickets and 10,000 runs in T20 and said it should be an "important" boost for bowlers.

"Bowlers are a bit underrated," Pollard said on hitting the landmark with his medium-pace bowling.

England cricketers would tour Pakistan, says frustrated Mushtaq Ahmed

"For me you are just supposed to do what the team requires. As an individual, I know what I can do in all the facets of the game, and whenever I get the opportunity just try to do my best."

The West Indies limited overs captain sent back big-hitting T20 teammate Chris Gayle and then made Punjab captain K.L. Rahul 300th victim. "For me to get these wickets, I'll take it each and every time".

He added, "I honestly admit don't have pace, I don't have spin, I don't have swing, but I have a little bit of brain and I just try to use it to the best."

The 34-year-old has won five titles with Mumbai since he joined them in 2010.

He is determined to keep playing and show his worth.

"Age is catching up with me because (there are) young guys in the dressing room, so I have to continue to show them that, 'listen, I still got it'," he said.

"So most of the time, it's just to show these young guys what I can do."

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma praised his middle order rock.

"Give him the ball, give him the bat, he's ready to do the job," said Sharma.

"Those two wickets were crucial. He'll be happy getting the Man of the Match for his bowling performance."

Mumbai are fifth in the eight-team table and next play Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

