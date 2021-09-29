ANL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.38%)
IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

  • Orders trial be completed within eight weeks
BR Web Desk 29 Sep 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq dismissed the bail pleas of Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee and ordered that the trial be completed within eight weeks. The parents were arrested on July 24.

Earlier, an additional sessions judge approved the bail of six suspects in the case after submission of surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.

Noor Mukadam case: Physical remand of main accused extended

In August, Zahir's parents had separately applied for bail, saying that they had no involvement with their son's heinous crime. However, the Islamabad district and sessions court had refused to accept their bail applications.

On September 23, the IHC directed the Inspector General of Islamabad police and the investigation officer to personally appear before the court on the next hearing.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions while hearing the bail petitions of prime suspect Zahir's parents.

Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC asks IG police, IO to appear before it

During the hearing, the public prosecutor said that the case should be heard by a division bench of the IHC. At this, Justice Farooq asked how the case could be referred to a division bench when the charge sheet was submitted to the court of an additional sessions judge.

He told the advocate general to appear and give arguments in the case.

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at Zahir's residence at Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

