Zardari condoles Wajid's death

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned journalist and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Syed Wajid Shamsul Hassan.

Paying homage to Hassan, Zardari said that Hassan's father Syed Shamsul Hassan remained a companion of Quaid-i-Azam for 40 years, while Syed Wajid Shamsul Hassan also remained loyal and steadfast brother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto throughout his life.

Syed Wajid Shamsul Hassan has rendered unparalleled services to the country, party leadership and democracy. The party leadership and workers are mourning the death of this great friend of the Bhutto family. Syed Wajid Shamsul Hassan highlighted the Kashmir cause as Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Expressing condolences to the family of the late Syed Wajid Shamsul Hassan, the former president said that he was also saddened by his death. May Allah Almighty grant the late, Syed Wajid Shamsul Hassan, high ranks in Paradise and courage to his family to bear this great loss.

Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the former ambassador to the UK, who died in London after a prolonged illness.

