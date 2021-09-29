Punjab reports 574 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 more deaths

LAHORE: Out of 14,244 Covid-19 tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, as many as 574 fresh virus cases and 16 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 429,655 and death toll to 12,575 with overall corona positivity rate of 4.02 percent.

With the recovery of 1,206 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 397,246. On the other hand, as many as 2,042 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1,164,219 showing recovery rate of 93.78.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 216,299 cases and 4,949 deaths, Rawalpindi 37,793 cases and 1,995 deaths, Faisalabad 25,652 cases and 1,249 deaths, Multan 21,739 cases and 894 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,984 cases and 368 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7,945 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10,708 cases and 340 deaths, Sheikhupura 4,776 cases and 157 deaths and Sialkot reported 8,626 cases and 247 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021