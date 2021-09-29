Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
29 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).
US Dollar 169.5752
Pound Sterling 232.3011
Euro 198.3182
Japanese Yen 1.5288
