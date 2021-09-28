SHC asks SBCA to take prompt action against 'black sheep'

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take appropriate legal action against those officials in whose area any building/ project is constructed without proper approved building plan.

We are sanguine, if two or three officials are taken to the task of appropriate disciplinary action, which may include the suspension or termination in accordance with law, and exemplary punishments are awarded to those officials, the matters regarding illegal construction etc., in areas of particular directors, deputy directors and inspectors could be controlled, a written order of SHC bench declared while giving a judgment on a petition against illegal construction in Dastagir Society of F.B. Area of Karachi.

Court observed that it is the responsibility and duty of DG SBCA to secure goodwill of his department by taking prompt and timely action.

Court observed that it has now become a common practice of SBCA authorities to keep a mum while any construction is being carried out on any building and the department only comes into action when the matter is brought into knowledge of a court and some directions are issued by the court in this regard.

"Here a question would arise as to when any illegal construction is being carried out by some evil doers why no action is being taken by the concerned directors, deputy directors and inspectors of SBCA," the bench observed and remarked that answer to this question is obvious some extraneous consideration should be there which keep these concerned officials away from the illegal constructions being raised by those evil doers pertaining to their area.

Court issuing the orders for action against officials in whose area illegal construction activity is being carried out also directed to send the copy of the order to Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Sindh, as well as, DG SBCA for compliance.

