ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC asks SBCA to take prompt action against 'black sheep'

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take appropriate legal action against those officials in whose area any building/ project is constructed without proper approved building plan.

We are sanguine, if two or three officials are taken to the task of appropriate disciplinary action, which may include the suspension or termination in accordance with law, and exemplary punishments are awarded to those officials, the matters regarding illegal construction etc., in areas of particular directors, deputy directors and inspectors could be controlled, a written order of SHC bench declared while giving a judgment on a petition against illegal construction in Dastagir Society of F.B. Area of Karachi.

Court observed that it is the responsibility and duty of DG SBCA to secure goodwill of his department by taking prompt and timely action.

Court observed that it has now become a common practice of SBCA authorities to keep a mum while any construction is being carried out on any building and the department only comes into action when the matter is brought into knowledge of a court and some directions are issued by the court in this regard.

"Here a question would arise as to when any illegal construction is being carried out by some evil doers why no action is being taken by the concerned directors, deputy directors and inspectors of SBCA," the bench observed and remarked that answer to this question is obvious some extraneous consideration should be there which keep these concerned officials away from the illegal constructions being raised by those evil doers pertaining to their area.

Court issuing the orders for action against officials in whose area illegal construction activity is being carried out also directed to send the copy of the order to Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Sindh, as well as, DG SBCA for compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh High Court SBCA Illegal construction

Comments

Comments are closed.

SHC asks SBCA to take prompt action against 'black sheep'

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai expo: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Financing under e-pass book system: Govt seeks amendments to loans law

Miraj Gul made NTC MD

Read more stories