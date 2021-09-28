KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (September 27, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 168.85 168.74 168.48 168.10 167.80 166.88 166.41 EUR 198.02 197.94 197.76 197.42 197.28 196.31 195.87 GBP 230.89 230.74 230.40 229.87 229.54 228.26 227.59 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021