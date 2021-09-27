ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
England all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Tests

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Moeen, who made his Test debut in 2014, scored 2,914 runs in 64 matches at an average of 28.29 and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Moeen said in a statement that he was satisfied with his Test career and hoped it would inspire other British Muslims to play for England.

"I've enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done," he said.

Moeen Ali recalled by England for India second Test

"It always takes somebody to inspire you ... I know he wasn't English but someone like (former South Africa batter) Hashim Amla, when I first saw him, I thought if he can do it I can do it, it does take that little spark.

"I'd love (for someone) one day in 8-10 years' time to say Moeen made it easier for me."

Having played little Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.

In an interview with the Guardian and ESPNCricinfo, the 34-year-old said he was struggling to focus on Test cricket and now intends to specialise in white-ball cricket.

"During the India series I felt like I was done, to be honest," he said.

"I felt good, the atmosphere felt good, the dressing room etc, but cricketing-wise, I found it a struggle to get in the zone bowling and batting and in the field. And the more I tried, I just couldn't do it."

England's next Test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.

India advance despite Kohli exit in fourth Test against England

"I was thinking about the Ashes and how I would love to have gone back and done well there," Moeen added.

"But it's such a long trip if I'm not 'in it' and I think it'd be very, very difficult."

