ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
ASL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.48%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
FFBL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.82%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.2%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -6.73 (-5.62%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.72%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.41%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.97%)
WTL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -81.24 (-1.72%)
BR30 21,714 Decreased By ▼ -606.06 (-2.72%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -406.11 (-0.9%)
KSE30 17,590 Decreased By ▼ -152.74 (-0.86%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; Rolls-Royce top performer

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while Rolls-Royce topped the blue-chip index after Morgan Stanley hiked its price target.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.9% with energy and banking stocks leading the gains.

BP rose 1.8% after saying that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.7%, with travel and leisure stocks among top gainers.

Rolls-Royce gained 4.7% after Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock, while Ferguson advanced 1.7% after Citigroup raised its price target.

